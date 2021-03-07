'Shop Contest: The Imps From Artifact Need New Jobs

Image : The Pokemon Company / Nintendo / Valve / Kotaku

Artifact is dead, or at least it won’t be updated anymore which for online games is basically the same thing as dead. That means the two imps seen in Artifact, both in-game and in promo artwork, need a new gig. Let’s help ‘em out!

Your challenge this week: Find some new jobs or homes for the imps.

It was surprisingly hard to find good images of these imps. It seems like not a lot of folks liked them. It’s almost as if the game was never that popular and didn’t develop a big enough fanbase or community! But don’t worry I did the work and got you some imps. They have names but you don’t care. It’s okay, I don’t either.

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Image : Valve

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!



Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

