'Shop Contest: LeBron James Toy

Come on SLAM and welcome to the JAM! It’s time to have some fun with a weird LeB ron James toy! (That didn’t rhyme as well as I hoped. But my backspace key broke months ago so, can’t fix it or improve it. Moving on.)

Your challenge this week: Take this weird LeBron toy and add it to stuff.

The moment I saw this on my Twitter feed I knew it had to be this week’s Photoshop Contest. Sometimes I struggle to come up with a good idea. But every so often, the universe just hands me one. I was looking for a Space Jam toy, but the universe provided and who am I to question the entirety of existence?

Here are some pre-cutout LeBron James toys just for you. Enjoy them. You can find more by clicking around on Amazon.

Next week... I won’t be here! I told you all those cicadas fucked me up. I’m taking the weekend off. So enjoy the extra time.

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

