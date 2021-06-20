'Shop Contest: Happy Father's Day

Image : 2K Games / Kotaku / Dads

Today is Father’s Day. And there sure are a lot of dads in gaming. So let’s celebrate the holiday by having fun with all the various video game fathers on their special day.

Advertisement

Your challenge this week: Have some fun with video game dads.

Did you buy your dad a tie or some socks yet? The stores are still open as I write this so hurry and go grab these boring gifts . Or instead, get something your dad actually wants. Like a jetski. Or perhaps a tie with a jetski on it. (Who knows, maybe your dad loves ties!?)



Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!



Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

.