'Shop Contest: The Artifact Imps, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: The Artifact Imps, Winners!
Image: Valve / Universal / Kotaku

Remember Artifact, that card game Valve made? No...? Well, it was killed last week. It also had two imps who helped in-game and now they need work. That’s why last week I asked for your help.

Our winning image this week comes from Kaput Noob, who gives the imps a pretty terrible new job, all things considered. Congrats guys! You don’t make any money and people want to kill you or capture you.

undefined
Image: See Above

Turns out a lot of you don’t know what a job actually is or you hate these imps and want to doom them to work for bad people who aren’t going to pay them for the things you made them do. I hope you all feel bad. As bad as someone who spent a ton of money on Artifact. Okay, not that bad. I take that back. Sorry.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

sciteach wins the award for “Worst Boss.”
sciteach wins the award for “Worst Boss.”
Image: See Above
undefined
RichardRae1 picks up the award for “Most Dangerous Job.”
Image: See Above
undefined
MrSchaffner grabs the award for “Most Disappointing Smash Reveal Since... The Last One.”
Image: See Above
undefined
MonoArtan snags the award for “Worst Boxing Match Of 2021.”
Image: See Above
undefined
LastLivingSoul receives the award for “Weirdest McDonalds Ad Campaign.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Ed Regis gets the award for “Best Callback.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Hairiest Bag Boy.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Villings gives you a choice.
Image: See Above
undefined
Cecil Banon creates the worst remake of all time. No award. Only shame.
Image: See Above
undefined
And finally, Bob The Rock I need to see you in my office. You are in a lot of trouble.
Image: See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

