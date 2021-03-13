'Shop Contest: The Artifact Imps, Winners!

Image : Valve / Universal / Kotaku

Remember Artifact, that card game Valve made? No...? Well, it was killed last week. It also had two imps who helped in-game and now they need work. That’s why last week I asked for your help.



Our winning image this week comes from Kaput Noob, who gives the imps a pretty terrible new job, all things considered. Congrats guys! You don’t make any money and people want to kill you or capture you.

Turns out a lot of you don’t know what a job actually is or you hate these imps and want to doom them to work for bad people who aren’t going to pay them for the things you made them do. I hope you all feel bad. As bad as someone who spent a ton of money on Artifact. Okay, not that bad. I take that bac k. Sorry.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

MonoArtan snags the award for "Worst Boxing Match Of 2021."

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

