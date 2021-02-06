'Shop Contest: Tall Lady, Winners

Last week, after resisting as long as I could, I asked you all to create some images featuring the internet’s favorite new woman: That tall lady vampire from Resident Evil Village.
Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who GIGAMAX’s an already tall lady. That seems like a dangerous game to be playing.
As I expected, this contest got a lot of entries! She’s popular. I get it. And most of you followed my rule about sticking her in a video game. Some of you are rebels who break the rules. Or you just didn’t actually read my post. The first reason is cool. I respect that. The second reason makes me sad. I thought you liked my words? I’m going to go hug the tall lady. She’s nic- *Throat ripped out.*
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That's it for this week's contest!
Thank you for the banner win, Zack! And congrats to all my fellow ‘shoppers! Zack gave us a tall order this week!