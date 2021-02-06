Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Tall Lady, Winners

Zack Zwiezen
Screenshot: The Pokemon Company / Capcom / Kotaku

Last week, after resisting as long as I could, I asked you all to create some images featuring the internet’s favorite new woman: That tall lady vampire from Resident Evil Village.

Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who GIGAMAX’s an already tall lady. That seems like a dangerous game to be playing.

Richardrae1
Richardrae1
Screenshot: See Above

As I expected, this contest got a lot of entries! She’s popular. I get it. And most of you followed my rule about sticking her in a video game. Some of you are rebels who break the rules. Or you just didn’t actually read my post. The first reason is cool. I respect that. The second reason makes me sad. I thought you liked my words? I’m going to go hug the tall lady. She’s nic- *Throat ripped out.*

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

raftos wins the award for “Most Awkward Jump Scare.”
Screenshot: See Above
monoartan grabs the award for “Best Concert Of 2021.”
Screenshot: See Above
ebregis snags the award for “The Best Honey I Shrunk The Kids Remake.”
Screenshot: See Above
Bryant Tintle gets the award for “Most Powerful Tall Lady.”
Screenshot: See Above
Badonkagronk receives the award for “Best Defensive Player of The Year.”
Screenshot: See Above
sauceynoodle nabs the award for “Best Anime Crossover.”
Screenshot: See Above
modium grabs the award for “Smartest Way To Do This Obvious Joke While Still Using A Video Game.”
Screenshot: See Above
Lastlivingsoul grabs the award for “Worst Gift.”
Screenshot: See Above
kaput noob picks up the award for “TALL LADY?!?!”
Screenshot: See Above
And finally, amazingmeow wins the award for “Best Recreation Of Half My Twitter Timeline Since She Was Revealed.”
Screenshot: See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

richardrae1
richardrae1

Thank you for the banner win, Zack! And congrats to all my fellow ‘shoppers! Zack gave us a tall order this week! 