'Shop Contest: Tall Lady, Winners

Screenshot : The Pokemon Company / Capcom / Kotaku

Last week, after resisting as long as I could, I asked you all to create some images featuring the internet’s favorite new woman: That tall lady vampire from Resident Evil Village.



Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who GIGAMAX’s an already tall lady. That seems like a dangerous game to be playing.

Richardrae1 Screenshot : See Above

As I expected, this contest got a lot of entries! She’s popular. I get it. And most of you followed my rule about sticking her in a video game. Some of you are rebels who break the rules. Or you just didn’t actually read my post. The first reason is cool. I respect that. The second reason makes me sad. I thought you liked my words? I’m going to go hug the tall lady. She’s nic- *Throat ripped out.*

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

raftos wins the award for “Most Awkward Jump Scare.” Screenshot : See Above

monoartan grabs the award for “Best Concert Of 2021.” Screenshot : See Above

ebregis snags the award for “The Best Honey I Shrunk The Kids Remake.” Screenshot : See Above

Bryant Tintle gets the award for “Most Powerful Tall Lady.” Screenshot : See Above

Badonkagronk receives the award for “Best Defensive Player of The Year.” Screenshot : See Above

sauceynoodle nabs the award for “Best Anime Crossover.” Screenshot : See Above

modium grabs the award for “Smartest Way To Do This Obvious Joke While Still Using A Video Game.” Screenshot : See Above

Lastlivingsoul grabs the award for “Worst Gift.” Screenshot : See Above

kaput noob picks up the award for “TALL LADY?!?!” Screenshot : See Above

And finally, amazingmeow wins the award for “Best Recreation Of Half My Twitter Timeline Since She Was Revealed.” Screenshot : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

