'Shop Contest: It's Never Too Late For The Tall Lady

Screenshot : Capcom / Kotaku

I resisted the siren’s call one week. But this week I can’t again. We need to do a tall lady from Resident Evil Village contest. It has to happen.



Your challenge this week: Add the Tall Lady to more video games.

This is a video game blog, at least that’s what they keep telling me. If that’s the case, then it seems only right to have a tall lady contest. Sure, we’re a bit late. But sometimes the best is yet to come or something like that. And, yes I know she has a name. Lady Dimitrescu. It’s fine. But we all know her as Tall Lady. Whatever you call her, it’s time to have some fun.

Oh and here’s a pre-cut out Tall Lady for you and your loved ones. Enjoy.

Screenshot : Capcom / Kotaku