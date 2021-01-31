'Shop Contest: It's Never Too Late For The Tall Lady

I resisted the siren’s call one week. But this week I can’t again. We need to do a tall lady from Resident Evil Village contest. It has to happen.
Your challenge this week: Add the Tall Lady to more video games.
This is a video game blog, at least that’s what they keep telling me. If that’s the case, then it seems only right to have a tall lady contest. Sure, we’re a bit late. But sometimes the best is yet to come or something like that. And, yes I know she has a name. Lady Dimitrescu. It’s fine. But we all know her as Tall Lady. Whatever you call her, it’s time to have some fun.
Oh and here’s a pre-cut out Tall Lady for you and your loved ones. Enjoy.
DISCUSSION
Feels like the appropriate crossover given the serious yet campy style and also featuring stuff that makes you question the sexuality of a lot of nerds.