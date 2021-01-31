Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: It's Never Too Late For The Tall Lady

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Its Never Too Late For The Tall Lady
Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku

I resisted the siren’s call one week. But this week I can’t again. We need to do a tall lady from Resident Evil Village contest. It has to happen.

Your challenge this week: Add the Tall Lady to more video games.

This is a video game blog, at least that’s what they keep telling me. If that’s the case, then it seems only right to have a tall lady contest. Sure, we’re a bit late. But sometimes the best is yet to come or something like that. And, yes I know she has a name. Lady Dimitrescu. It’s fine. But we all know her as Tall Lady. Whatever you call her, it’s time to have some fun.

Oh and here’s a pre-cut out Tall Lady for you and your loved ones. Enjoy.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Its Never Too Late For The Tall Lady
Screenshot: Capcom / Kotaku
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

mortal-dictata
Mortal Dictata

Feels like the appropriate crossover given the serious yet campy style and also featuring stuff that makes you question the sexuality of a lot of nerds.