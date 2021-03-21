Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku East

Size Comparison For Resident Evil Village's Tall Vampire With Real People

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled Size Comparison For Resident Evil Village&#39;s Tall Vampire With Real People
Screenshot: PlayStation@YouTube
Lady Dimitrescu is one tall lady—to be exact, 2.9m tall (that is, 9'6"). But what does that look like next to actual humans? Let’s find out!

During today’s online PlayStation event, the character was compared with celebrity hosts Hatsune Matsushima and Kayo Satoh. Matsushima is 5'2" tall (161cm), while Satoh is 5'6" (172cm). Lady Dimitrescu towers over both!

Illustration for article titled Size Comparison For Resident Evil Village&#39;s Tall Vampire With Real People
Screenshot: PlayStation@YouTube

Of course, she does, but this real-world comparison does a good job of driving the point home that, yes, Lady Dimitrescu is one very tall vampire.

