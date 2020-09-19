Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Talk Like A Pirate Day, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Pirates
PiratesTalk Like A Pirate Day'Shop contestPhotoshop ContestContestWinnersKotakucore
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Talk Like A Pirate Day, Winners!
Image: RichardRae1

Last week, I asked you folks to create some pirate-themed images so we would be ready for today, which is Talk Like A Pirate Day. Sometimes I plan these things out!

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who shows us why Doom’s demons are better off staying on Mars.

undefined
Image: See above
Advertisement

Wait..just a second. *Clears throat.*

Arr, you all be doing such-a fine job of things this week, I mights even say you deserve some medals. So‘n the spirit of being kinder than the ol’pirates of yesteday’s waters, I be sharing some award with’ya bastards down below.

G/O Media may get a commission
PS5 DualSense Controller
PS5 DualSense Controller

And as always, you can sail on o’er here to take a gander at all of last week’s entries. Arr, be careful over in those waters, for their be Sonics a’plenty. More sonics than any one man be needin’, if you ask me.

Yoda’s Neglected Brother be winning a medal for this one.
Yoda’s Neglected Brother be winning a medal for this one.
Image: See above
Advertisement
undefined
Neuroplastique best not walk the plank goofy stanced.
Image: See above
undefined
PCDania should get a bigger boat before they be shark huntin.
Image: See above
Advertisement
undefined
Shindeiru sent a pirate to get a pirate, a worthy plan!
Image: See above
undefined
sciteach be creating art over, aye.
Image: See above
Advertisement
undefined
Mrichston creates the perfect crewmate: A barrel of rum! Yarh!
Image: See above
undefined
C.J. Emerson shares a drawing of the deadliest pirate I eva mets!
Image: See above
Advertisement
undefined
Cecil Banon should walk the plank for his past crimes!
Image: See above
undefined
Greased Scotsman be asking about love on a battlefield and I be telling them I donst know.
Image: See above
Advertisement
undefined
And finally, Bob The Rock will be thrown in the brig for this nasty bit o’ work they be sharing with us all.
Image: See above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Advertisement

And check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Final Fantasy XVI’s Trailer Looks Like A Mix Of IX And XII (And That’s Great!)

Tips For Playing Hades

Accelgor Is The Tom Cruise Of The Pokemon World

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

DISCUSSION

monoartan
MonoArtan

A very well done to a worthy winner in RichardRae1's masterpiece and all the other mentions. Though Zack would be at pains to deny it, Bob’s Sonic ran it a close second. See ya again tomorrow for another round of shop (sonic) contest.