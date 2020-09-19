'Shop Contest: Talk Like A Pirate Day, Winners!

Last week, I asked you folks to create some pirate-themed images so we would be ready for today, which is Talk Like A Pirate Day. Sometimes I plan these things out!
Our winning image this week comes from Richardrae1 who shows us why Doom’s demons are better off staying on Mars.
Wait..just a second. *Clears throat.*
Arr, you all be doing such-a fine job of things this week, I mights even say you deserve some medals. So‘n the spirit of being kinder than the ol’pirates of yesteday’s waters, I be sharing some award with’ya bastards down below.
And as always, you can sail on o’er here to take a gander at all of last week’s entries. Arr, be careful over in those waters, for their be Sonics a’plenty. More sonics than any one man be needin’, if you ask me.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.
DISCUSSION
A very well done to a worthy winner in RichardRae1's masterpiece and all the other mentions. Though Zack would be at pains to deny it, Bob’s Sonic ran it a close second. See ya again tomorrow for another round of shop (sonic) contest.