'Shop Contest: A Pirate's Life For Me

Ahoy, there maties! Did you know that next Saturday is Talk Like A Pirate Day? Well, now you know! And to celebrate it, let’s walk the plank and other pirate things.



Your challenge this week: Turn non-pirate game characters into pirates!

You can add some eye patches, some peg legs, or a hat. Or maybe put them on a big pirate ship, y’know, with the large wheel you use for steering. Whatever it takes to turn folks like Spider-Man and The Master Chief into seafaring thieves.

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!