The new Switch console, the Switch Lite, looks like a pretty piece of candy. I want one, even though I don’t need one. I assumed others felt this way, so I asked you wonderful people to hand out Switch Lites to anyone you felt like. I got a lot of great images!



Our winning image this week comes from salty daikon who gave Indiana Jones the location of a Switch Lite, but still made him work for it. Hope nothing big or dangerous starts rolling down his way after he changes the Switch consoles! That would be bad, but exciting!

I had a huge variety of video game and non-video game related entries this week and a few cases of great minds think alike. For some reason, The Matrix was a popular choice this week. Odd.



You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Silverwind wins the award for “Best Lightsaber Switch Collection.”

sciteach gets the award for “Most Keanus.”

Done with Kinja receives the award for “Worst Nintendo Marketing Idea.”

Boot180 picks up the award for “Most Excited Gamer.”

cecil_banon earns the award for “Coolest Looking Switch Lite.”

Makawakaroni wins the award for “Saddest Reaction To A Dead Battery.”

Neuroplastique grabs the award for “Most Famous Mario Maker.”

that_shop_guy77 gets the award for “Worst Way To Watch Lord Of The Rings.”

SLotman receives the award for “Best New Episode Of Futurama In Years.”

Bob The Rock, continues to be a longtime member of the Banned For Life Club. Neruplastique nearly joined too (due to his Star Trek image that included Sonic.) But only a warning is given. For now.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

