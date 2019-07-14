The Switch Mini Lite was revealed and it looks sooooo good. I already own a Switch and never play it in portable mode, but I still want one of these brightly colored mini consoles. And I bet others do too. So...

Your challenge this week: Send some Switch Lite consoles to various folks.

They could be video game characters, real people, movie characters, cartoon people or whatever. Give them one, or two or hell, maybe a dozen or more. Whatever you think works best for your artwork. And to help you nice folks out, I added some Switch Lite consoles that have already been cut out and are ready to be added to some images. As always, you’re welcome.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!