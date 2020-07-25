Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Kotaku Shop Contest
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: Kotaku

They say eyes are the windows to the soul. I assume that if the eye in question is super high resolution, then you probably have a 4k soul. Regardless, last week I asked you folks to take a high-quality Luigi eye and create images with it.

Our winning image this week comes from Raptureiscoming who creates a...challenging image. Yet, I can’t stop looking at it. Blending Howard Stern’s Fartman with Luigi’s eyes is a strange choice. And yet...

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: RaptureIsComing
I understand some folks were sure a different image would win. And it almost did! But then I saw this image and it changed me as a person.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: Badonkagronk

Badonkagronk - “Pr-eyes Is Right”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: CoastersPaul
CoastersPaul - “Avengers: Eye-game”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: Yoda’s Neglected Brother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother - “Stephen King’s Eye-t”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: The Bodine
The Bodine - “Eye-lita”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: sciteach
sciteach - Samur-eye

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: Cecil_Banon
Cecil_Banon - “Tonberr-eye”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: Neuroplastique
Neuroplastique - “Frank Sinat-eye”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: spaceludes
spaceludes - “S-eye-lence of The Lambs”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: Done With Kinja
Done With Kinja - Eye of Sauron (I cheated.)

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Special Eyes, Winners!
Image: DenzilOfDojima
And finally, DenzilOfDojima - “Eyeborne”

I ran out of ways to include eye about halfway through the list. This was a bad idea. Let’s all never speak of it or Fartman again.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

done-with-kinja
Done with Kinja

Congrats to Raptureiscoming great image, but I think Badonkagronk wins it for me through sheer humor. Nicely done everyone and thanks for the mention Zack.

See you all tomorrow!