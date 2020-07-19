'Shop Contest: Special Eyes

Image : Bethesda/Nintendo

One of my favorite Twitter accounts I follow is Supper Mario Broth, an account that tweets out weird and tiny details and facts from various Mario games. Recently they tweeted about Mario and Luigi’s incredible eyes.



Your challenge this week: Do something with this eye texture.

You probably expected something cake related? Well, while I did create something terrible on my personal Twitter account featuring cake, I decided to go a different direction because well, the internet has already done so many great cake ‘shops. So we are doing weird, special eyes!

I already cut out the eye for you. As always, you’re welcome.

Image : Nintnedo/SupperMarioBroth

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!