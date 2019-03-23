Last week I asked the artistic readers of Kotaku to take Sonic and Tails on a road trip to anywhere. It seemed only fair to let these two best friends and video game legends hit the road and see the world.

Our winning image this week was created by Neuroplastique II who shows us a more violent stop on the Sonic and Tails trip.

So where else did you fine folks send this iconic duo? A lot of places it turns out! This was one of the most popular contests I’ve seen in some time. You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Let’s hand out some awards!

Advertisement

MilesTailsPrower wins the award for “Most Obvious Joke But Still Funny.”

kerning grabs the award for “Most Racers Not Watching The Road.”

Advertisement

Mallow the Man easily snags the award for “Best Dad Joke.”

We had a lot of Fast & Furious-related images this week, but this was my favorite. Clamjam wins the award for “Best Movie Race of All Time.”

Advertisement

Tim Roscoe grabs the award for “Best Crossover Featuring Animals Driving Karts.”

Advertisement

ConManEd wins the award for “Most Mature DLC”

sciteach nabs the award for “Most Depressing Photobomb.”

Advertisement

Blade of Change wins the award for “Best Bribe.”

Meme Bean gets the award for “Fastest Hit and Run.”

Advertisement

And finally, ChickenPotPie23 wins the award for “Best Visual Gag.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.



Advertisement

I can’t wait to see what you folks make next!