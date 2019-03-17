Sega revealed a new animated series of shorts based on the upcoming Team Sonic Racing. In all fairness, Sonic doesn’t really need a car. But if he and Tails are in cars anyways, why not hit the road and go on a road trip? I want to know where they visited on this amazing road trip!



Your challenge this week: Place Sonic and Tails anywhere in any video game.

Don’t worry about cutting out Sonic and Tails, I already did so for you. Never say I don’t do anything for you, dear readers.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.