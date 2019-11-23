'Shop Contest: Sonic Returns, Winners!

We can never escape Sonic. He always returns. Last week, after the new Sonic The Hedgehog the movie trailer was released, I decided to once again throw a Sonic-themed contest. I regret this.



Our winning image this week comes from Mrichston who shows us a scene from the upcoming re-release of The Lord Of The Rings film trilogy. Strange cameo, but I guess Sonic likes rings too.

I was worried that without a stock image to work with I wouldn’t get as many great images. But as usual, you folks knocked it out of the park creating some truly terrible things.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Xenix33 wins the award for “Best Sonic Movie Featuring Tim Heidecker.”

Cecil_banon gets nothing and I’m calling the cops.

Ganelon picks up the award for “Most Awkward Sonic Scene.”

EpicTacoSam grabs the award for “Best Sonic Spin-off.”

Done With Kinja receives the award for “Worst Commerical.”

Bob The Rock wins nothing because he is Banned For Life. And what did you do with Baby Yoda?!

Rembrantt nabs the award for “Worst BB.”

ChrisMC gets the award for “Oh God, What The Fuck?”

ChefRobertIrvine receives the award for “Sticking To Sports.”

And finally, Plastic Hearts Podcast wins the award for “Best Political Satire.(Featuring Sonic)“