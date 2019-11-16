'Shop Contest: Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary, Winners!

Last week I asked you all to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved educational TV show, Sesame Street! And we celebrate the only way we know-how around these parts, which is to shove non-video game characters into video games. We truly are an odd bunch, aren’t we?



Our winning image this week was created by PunditGuy who creates an image so simple and perfect that I was angry for hours that I didn’t come up with this idea.

Advertisement

This was a great week with some wild creations. Some I expected, but others caught me off guard. Also, based on these entries, it seems you folks really like Oscar The Grouch and Big Bird. I don’t what to make of that, but there you go.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Advertisement

Doctor Nein wins the award for “Grouchiest Cargo.”

Advertisement

Ganelon grabs the award for “Most Controversial Crossover.”

Advertisement

Kerning picks up the award for “Game I Actually Want To Play.”

Advertisement

Shibamuraprime gets the award for “COOOKKKIIIES!!!”

Advertisement

Done With Kinja receives the award for “Most Epic Sesame Street Episode.”

Advertisement

cecil_banon wins nothing because they are banned for life. But this is a solid goof.

Advertisement

egceramique gets the award for “Weirdest Cameo In Death Stranding.”

Advertisement

mrichston snags the award for “Worst Random Encounter.”

Advertisement

Richardrae1 gets the award for “Smelliest & Grumpiest New Pokemon.”

Advertisement

And finally, Bob The Rock receives nothing because he is banned for life and also because there is nothing in this image but two mammoths. Quit trying to trick me into giving you an award for images that clearly feature no edits.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.