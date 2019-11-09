'Shop Contest: Sports, Winners!

SPORTS! That’s the content I crave right now. Sports and only sports. I don’t want any damn politics or opinions. I just want sports content. So last week, I tasked you fine Kotaku readers with providing me with sports images featuring video game characters.



Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who shows what Kratos was doing between God Of War games. He was dominating baseball.

I’m very happy to say most of you stuck to sports. Very good. A few of you rebels decided to do non-sports related images. Some of these were still very funny and even though they didn’t win any awards for obvious reasons, just know in my heart I gave them many awards.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Bob The Rock wins nothing, but that is a brave dude.

Brak gets the award for “Best Goalie Of 2019.”

Done With Kinja picks up the award for “Best Original Film: iSamus.”

egceramique grabs the award for “Greatest Mirror Match.”

Chris Bachmann wins the award for “GOOOOOOAAAAAALLLLL!!”

Epictacosam receives the award for “Best Secretary.”

Cecil_Banon wins nothing because they are banned for life.

Glass Of Water gets the award for “Too Many Sports.”

And finally, Shinfo13 wins the award for “Least Valuable Player.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.