'Shop Contest: Sonic Returns

Will I ever get a break? Just when I thought we were done with Sonic for the year, we get a NEW trailer for that Sonic The Hedgehog film. At least this time the new Sonic looks less terrifying and more loveable. So let’s give this another shot.



Your challenge this week: Add the new Sonic to movies, games, TV shows, etc.

I totally forgot (or blocked it from my memory) that the first Sonic trailer was part of a Star Wars contest too. Weird! Let’s give this new Sonic trailer and its better-looking star his own, proper ‘Shop Contest.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!