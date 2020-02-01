'Shop Contest: RIP Mr. Peanut, Winners

Last weekend I gave you all the much-needed task of having some fun and enjoying the life of Mr. Peanut. He sadly died recently and I don’t expect he will return at all. Nope. Never.



Our winning image this week comes from punxsutawneyphil who gives us the true Uncharted sequel we have all been wanting.

I got a lot of great photos this week. Bob was down there do terrible things as usual and some others decided to join in. Luckily, Sonic the Hedgehog will never appear in any of these contests again.

Probably.

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

MilesTailsPrower wins the award for “Retro Revival.”

Richardrae1 picks up the award for “Too Many Mr. Peanuts.”

Cecil_banon gets nothing but something Disney lawyers knocking at his door.

Jordak receives the award for “Most Historically Inaccurate Photo.”

Villings snags the award for “Worst Cliffhanger In A Commerical.”

Mrichston picks up the award for “ART!”

Bob The Rock gets nothing and probably should get banned again. About time, really.

Done With Kinja nabs the award for “Worst Cameo.”

spartanwarrior gets the award for “Most Somber Entry.”

And finally, thisnoahpalmer wins the award for “Terminator Dark Fate Tie In #334423.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.