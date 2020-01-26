'Shop Contest: RIP Mr. Peanut (1916-2020)

We lost a good one. A few days ago Mr. Peanut, the famous mascot himself, was confirmed dead after sacrificing his life for two nobodies that honestly weren’t worth his death. Let us celebrate the life of Mr. Peanut in this dark time.
Your challenge this week: Add Mr. Peanut to games, movies, TV shows, etc.
Also, please don’t reply to this post with comments like “Who cares about him?” or “This is just a big viral marketing thing. Don’t take the bait dude.”To the first point, his family cares you cold-hearted bastard. And to the second point. The world is a giant dumpster fire right now for a lot of reasons. So let people have fun with a stupid marketing event. We all need some laughter.
Here are two different Mr. Peanuts. You can also use any image of the mascot.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
