'Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners

Happy Respect Your Cat Day! If you have a cat, let it do whatever it wants today. If you don’t have a cat, then just salute some pictures of cats online or get one in The Sims and be nice to it. In honor of this great day, I asked you folks to create images featuring cats. Real or fake!

Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who sacrifices a beloved sidekick in the name of being respectful to their cat. Bonus points for that being your actual cat!

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners

A wild bunch of images this week. Though some of you decided to include cats from the movie Cats, which is based on the musical Cats. I hated this. The fact that our running jokes around here include the awful looking cats from Cats and the terrible Sonic from before they fixed him makes me very...sad? Angry? Disappointed.

Disappointed is the word.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners

MassiveMoosen wins the award for “Bravest Cats.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners
Bob The Rock wins nothing and stop trying to make Limp Bizkit become our next running gag. Stop it. Please.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners
Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Best Bill Murray Cameo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners
RichardRae1 gets the award for “Worst Mario Golf Hole.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners
Mrichston receives the award for- (Part 2 of this award will be released in a few years.)

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners
Yoda’s Neglected Brother grabs the award for “The Best Goose Game Mod.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners
Done With Kinja snags the award for “Coolest Cat Photo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners
sciteach made me laugh, even though they broke the no cats from Cats rule.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners
Cecil_banon gets nothing and be careful with that meme. It’s an antique.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners
And finally, Chelsea of Tranquility wins the award for “Most Viral Entry.”

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

