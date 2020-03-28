'Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day, Winners

Happy Respect Your Cat Day! If you have a cat, let it do whatever it wants today. If you don’t have a cat, then just salute some pictures of cats online or get one in The Sims and be nice to it. In honor of this great day, I asked you folks to create images featuring cats. Real or fake!



Our winning image this week comes from MonoArtan who sacrifices a beloved sidekick in the name of being respectful to their cat. Bonus points for that being your actual cat!

A wild bunch of images this week. Though some of you decided to include cats from the movie Cats, which is based on the musical Cats. I hated this. The fact that our running jokes around here include the awful looking cats from Cats and the terrible Sonic from before they fixed him makes me very...sad? Angry? Disappointed.



Disappointed is the word.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

MassiveMoosen wins the award for “Bravest Cats.”

Bob The Rock wins nothing and stop trying to make Limp Bizkit become our next running gag. Stop it. Please.

Badonkagronk picks up the award for “Best Bill Murray Cameo.”

RichardRae1 gets the award for “Worst Mario Golf Hole.”

Mrichston receives the award for- (Part 2 of this award will be released in a few years.)

Yoda’s Neglected Brother grabs the award for “The Best Goose Game Mod.”

Done With Kinja snags the award for “Coolest Cat Photo.”

sciteach made me laugh, even though they broke the no cats from Cats rule.

Cecil_banon gets nothing and be careful with that meme. It’s an antique.

And finally, Chelsea of Tranquility wins the award for “Most Viral Entry.”