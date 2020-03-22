'Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day

Next weekend, on March 28th, is Respect Your Cat Day. It’s a real thing. I swear. Look it up. So what better way to show cats respect then to add them into video games. I can’t think of a better way. Can you?
Your challenge this week: Add cats (real or fake) to video games.
Bonus points if you use your own cat in your image. But don’t feel like you have to use your own cat. You can use any image of any cat. Well, maybe not one of the cats from the movie Cats. Shit. Why did I say that? Forget I mentioned that.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.