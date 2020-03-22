'Shop Contest: Respect Your Cat Day

Next weekend, on March 28th, is Respect Your Cat Day. It’s a real thing. I swear. Look it up. So what better way to show cats respect then to add them into video games. I can’t think of a better way. Can you?



Your challenge this week: Add cats (real or fake) to video games.

Bonus points if you use your own cat in your image. But don’t feel like you have to use your own cat. You can use any image of any cat. Well, maybe not one of the cats from the movie Cats. Shit. Why did I say that? Forget I mentioned that.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!