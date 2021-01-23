'Shop Contest: Potato CEO, Winners!

Earlier this month, Taco Bell revealed that the company is run by a sentient potato. Because the world is always on fire these days, most folks didn’t notice. But I noticed and asked you all to spread the potato CEO.
Our winning image this week comes from MightyM who creates an image that looks like it was hard to create and then as you stare at it becomes clear... this was even harder to make than you first thought. Congrats! It turned out great.
This week was tricky! It came down to two images. I went back and forth for nearly 2o minutes. But eventually, I made my choice. The pic that almost won is the first one below.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
Congratulations to MightyM! All that hard work paid off for ya! Awesome!!
And the also-mighty Mrichston continues to amaze.
Kudos to all, and thanks for the mention. Zack!