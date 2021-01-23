Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Potato CEO, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Potato CEO, Winners!
Image: Bethesda / Taco Bell / MightyM / Kotaku

Earlier this month, Taco Bell revealed that the company is run by a sentient potato. Because the world is always on fire these days, most folks didn’t notice. But I noticed and asked you all to spread the potato CEO.

Our winning image this week comes from MightyM who creates an image that looks like it was hard to create and then as you stare at it becomes clear... this was even harder to make than you first thought. Congrats! It turned out great.

Image: See Above
This week was tricky! It came down to two images. I went back and forth for nearly 2o minutes. But eventually, I made my choice. The pic that almost won is the first one below.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Mrichston ALMOST wins it all.
Mrichston ALMOST wins it all.
Image: See Above
MonoArtan picks up the award for “Dirtiest And Cleanest Potato.”
Image: See Above
edregis grabs the award for “Most Painful Cameo.”
Image: See Above
CJ Emerson receives the award for “Deadliest Potato.”
Image: See Above
cecil banon does the obvious joke, but does it well.
Image: See Above
Badonkagronk grabs the award for “Weirdest Crossover.”
Image: See Above
AmazingMeow snags the award for “Worst Mod of 2021.”
Image: See Above
Richardrae1 gets the award for “Nastiest Taco Bell Ad.”
Image: See Above
sciteach picks up the award for “Creepiest Boss Fight.”
Image: See Above
And finally, Bob The Rock shows us a new level of Hell.
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

richardrae1
richardrae1

Congratulations to MightyM! All that hard work paid off for ya! Awesome!!

And the also-mighty Mrichston continues to amaze.

Kudos to all, and thanks for the mention. Zack!  