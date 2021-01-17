'Shop Contest: Potato CEO

Image : Nintendo / Taco Bell / Kotaku

Turns out, Taco Bell is run by some kind of sentient potato. Who knew? Though the reasoning behind removing potatoes from the menu now makes more sense.

Your challenge this week: Spread this potato man.

I expect he cried a lot after filming this promo. Being asked to go out and sell your own kind to people so they can rip them apart and cook them isn’t easy. Be strong whatever-your-real-name-is, be strong.

And yes, I made you a nice potato CEO. Enjoy.

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!



Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

