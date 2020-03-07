Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Pokemon
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!

Last week I asked you, yes YOU, to create some images featuring the Pokemon of year. That Pokemon, after all the votes were counted by Google, somehow ending up being Greninja.

Our winning image this week comes from Done With Kinja who has created a very different kind of Pokemon fighting game.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!

I feel like this contest provided us with one of the most gaming diverse entries in some time. Not much overlap, for the most part. Some awful stuff too. I’m not a fan of Limp Bizkit becoming a new running gag alongside Sonic.

But now that I said that I know I’m just making it worse...

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!

Richardrae1 wins the award for “Dutch’s Worst Plan.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!
EpicTacoSam picks up the award for “Best Fighting Game Crossover Of 2020.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!
MonoArtan gets the award for “Coolest Arcade Party, Ever!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!
Joel snags the award for “Weirdest Magic Mike Spinoff.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!
Andrew wins the award for “Best Sneaking Mission.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!
sciteach receives the award for “The Greatest!”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!
Mrichson nabs the award for “Wildest MCU Cameo.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!
Cecil_Banon will never win anything as long as I’m around.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!
Bob The Rock also gets nothing.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!
And finally, Neuroplastique wins the award for “Still Better Than The Remake.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

