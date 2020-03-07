'Shop Contest: Pokemon Of The Year, Winners!

Last week I asked you, yes YOU, to create some images featuring the Pokemon of year. That Pokemon, after all the votes were counted by Google, somehow ending up being Greninja.



Our winning image this week comes from Done With Kinja who has created a very different kind of Pokemon fighting game.

I feel like this contest provided us with one of the most gaming diverse entries in some time. Not much overlap, for the most part. Some awful stuff too. I’m not a fan of Limp Bizkit becoming a new running gag alongside Sonic.

But now that I said that I know I’m just making it worse...

Anyway , y ou can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Richardrae1 wins the award for “Dutch’s Worst Plan.”

EpicTacoSam picks up the award for “Best Fighting Game Crossover Of 2020.”

MonoArtan gets the award for “Coolest Arcade Party, Ever!”

Joel snags the award for “Weirdest Magic Mike Spinoff.”

Andrew wins the award for “Best Sneaking Mission.”

sciteach receives the award for “The Greatest!”

Mrichson nabs the award for “Wildest MCU Cameo.”

Cecil_Banon will never win anything as long as I’m around.

Bob The Rock also gets nothing.

And finally, Neuroplastique wins the award for “Still Better Than The Remake.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

