'Shop Contest: Patrick Stewart, Winners!

Last week I found a great photo of Patrick Stewart and decided to create a ‘shop contest based on it. The results were better than I expected! Let’s ENGAGE with some content.. (Get it, like Star Trek..?)



Our winning image this week was made by peachflavored who created an image so simple and yet so perfect that I was angry that I didn’t think of it first. Good job!

The rest of the images this week were wonderful. Some weeks it is really hard to limit my winners to just 10 and this week was one of the hardest. Almost every image could be considered a winner. Great stuff folks!

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Chris MC wins the award for “Most Awkward Patrick.”

Greased Scottsman picks up the award for “Best Movie Poster.”

Richardrae1 grabs the award for “Best Way To Improve The Sonic Movie.”

(Also Mrichston, I liked your version of this same joke, but the smile put this one over the top.)

Bob The Rock gets nothing, but I did chuckle so there you go.



Pundit Guy wins the award for “YEEEEEEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!”

Pedro Silva receives the award for “Only Entry Liked By A Famous Film Critic.”

NetherYam snags the award for “Best Person To Have On A Heist.”

Neuroplastique gets the award for “Sexiest Administrator.”

Gibb picks up the award for “Weirdest X-Men Sequel.”

And finally, Epictacosam wins the award for “Oldest Classmate.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.