'Shop Contest: Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart is a cool dude. I think we can all agree on that. He also played my favorite Star Trek captain and still looks damn good at 79 years old. Some recent photos from a Variety story caught my eye. So let’s have some fun with ol’ Stewart.



Your challenge this week: Take this image of Patrick Stewart and have some fun.

Add him to video games, movies, TV shows, comics, I don’t care. You could add him to Star Trek, I guess. But honestly, that’s pretty predictable so if you do go with that option, try to take it in a different direction.

Below is the image for you. I color corrected his head a bit so he doesn’t look so red in the face.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note we’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!