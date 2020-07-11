Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:'Shop contest
'Shop contestPhotoshop ContestContestPhotoshopWinnersPascalOtterKotakucore
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: sciteach

Pascal, Animal Crossing’s cute and chill otter, has returned in the most recent summer update for New Horizons. So in honor of his arrival, I asked you all to create some fun images featuring this adorable critter.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach, who improves a classic film with one simple change.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: sciteach
Advertisement

I expected a lot of ocean and lake images, but instead, I got a lot more variety. As always, I’m never disappointed with how (most) of you are creative and able to always come up with something that makes me giggle or at least smile.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission
Play Super Smash Bros. The Only Way That Matters With a $15 GameCube-Style Controller
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: MonoArtan

MonoArtan wins the award for “Wildest Last of Us Spoiler.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: ToKander
Advertisement

ToKander snags the award for “Best Three Seashells Tutor.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: Richardrae1
Advertisement

Richardrae1 grabs the award for “Too Many Pascals.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: Cecil_banon
Advertisement

Cecil_banon wins nothing but does pitch a new and interesting Jaws film.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: Done With Kinja
Advertisement

Done With Kinja receives the award for “ART.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: Midghy
Advertisement

Midghy grabs the award for “Nerdiest Pascal Joke.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: Kara The Whatever
Advertisement

Kara The Whatever receives the award for “Worst Sounding Burger of the Day.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: Kerning
Advertisement

Kerning picks up the award for “Worst Animal Crossing Mod.”

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: Dochollandasie
Advertisement

Dochollandasie gets the award for “Best Secret Ending To Bioshock Infinite.

Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Pascal, Winners!
Image: Badonkagronk
Advertisement

And finally, Badonkagronk wins the award for “Worst Meal I’ve Had All Week.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Everything Announced During Devolver Direct 2020

Valve Failed To Make A Lot of Half-Life Games Before Alyx

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now