'Shop Contest: Pascal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons recently received a new update that lets players swim around their islands. And it also brought back a fan favorite animal, Pascal. He’s cool. Let’s welcome back Pascal with some fun images!



Your challenge this week: Add Pascal to stuff.

I haven’t played Animal Crossing in weeks. I just don’t find it very fun. But watching my GF and others interact with Pascal has almost made me want to return and hang out with this chill dude.

Here’s a nice Pascal for you to use how you see fit.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.