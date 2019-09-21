Last week I asked you fine Kotaku readers to celebrate the release of Borderlands 3 by sticking Claptrap, the annoying robot sidekick from the games, into different games, movies, and TV shows. You all delivered some of the best images I’ve seen in some time!



Our winning image this week was created by Done With Kinja who has created a wonderful way to ruin the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel. Guest bosses! Great idea. I hate it!

Advertisement

Each weekend I do these contests I always worry that I picked a topic or idea that won’t be funny or interesting. And every weekend you folks show me how talented and funny you all are, with the exception of those who were banned. But everyone else, great job!

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Advertisement

sci teach wins the award for “Worst Wall-E Replacement.”

Advertisement

Neuroplastique grabs the award for “Strangest Recasting.”

Advertisement

Chris MC receives the award for “YIKES!”

Advertisement

Mrichston gets the award for “Worst Pizza Delivery Drone.”

Advertisement

KamiShinoda wins the award for “Still Not The Weirdest Thing In Death Stranding.”

Advertisement

Cecil_Banon is banned for life, but still a nice image.

Advertisement

EthanLomelino picks up the award for “Best Post-Credits Scene.”

Advertisement

Bob The Rock gets nothing because he is banned, but I laughed at this creation.

Advertisement

AmazingMao also gets nothing. Banned for life and all. Also, thats Clappie.

Advertisement

And finally, I Think I Canuck wins the award for “Most Steve Guttenberg.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

