Earlier this week we learned that the true nature of Kirby’s feet will never be revealed. This is secret knowledge that will not be made public. What else are you hiding....?



Your challenge this week: Do what Ninten-don’t and reveal some secrets about some of their popular characters.

Does Mario actually have three brothers? Is Samus actually named Metroid? Is Link is wearing a wig? Reveal the secrets that Miyamoto dare not speak of.

Anyways, next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!