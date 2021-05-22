'Shop Contest: New PS5 Controllers, Winners!

Image : Sony / Kotaku

Can you really have fun with some controllers covered in new paint? It turns out, that yes, yes you can!



Our winning image this week comes from Baodonkagronk who created something wonderful. And, I believe, totally historically accurate. I’m not going to even Google it. I just feel it my bones.

Image : See Above

I greatly enjoyed the wild directions folks took with this contest. It was for sure a tricky one. I had a lot of trouble coming up with an idea for the top image. But sometimes when you have no easy option, you create something amazing. Or you stick thumbsticks into Sonic’s eye sockets and call it day.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Amazingmeow wins the award for “Most Ergonomically Pleasing Weapon.” Image : See Above

cecil banon wins the award for “Worst Salesman.”

Image : See Above

KaputNoob wins the award for “Hottest Controller (Non Sexually.)“ Image : See Above

MonoArtan wins the award for “Best N64 Controller- The DualSense.” Image : See Above

PSpsychopath wins the award for “Hardest To Spot Controller.” Image : See Above

RichardRae1 wins the award for “Most Pew-Pews.” Image : See Above

RaptuerIsComing wins the award for “Strangest Cameo.” Image : See Above

And finally, Mrichston shuts ‘Shop Contest down after angering Nintendo’s lawyers with...this. Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

