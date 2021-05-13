The Black PS5 DualSense Controller Everyone Wants Comes Out Next Month

Photo : Sony

Ever since Sony revealed its striking white DualSense controller folks have been clamoring for an all-black version. Well, here you go. Midnight Black and its foppish companion, Cosmic Red, are hitting store shelves next month.

While I still prefer my custom pink number, it’s nice to see Sony playing around with new DualSense colors, even if one of them is the most obvious of choices. I will say the Midnight Black DualSense looks a lot better than all the mock- ups and fakes people were posting during the leadup to the PlayStation 5 launch. It’s quite regal.

Photo : Sony

As for Cosmic Red, it’s fine. It evokes a dark night with a glass of red wine, which I hear makes for a nice evening. Plus it’s a great color for hiding all the blood.

Photo : Sony

The two new colors will be hitting retailers next month. Hmm? What blood? Never mind.