The Black PS5 DualSense Controller Everyone Wants Comes Out Next Month

fahey
Mike Fahey
Illustration for article titled The Black PS5 DualSense Controller Everyone Wants Comes Out Next Month
Photo: Sony

Ever since Sony revealed its striking white DualSense controller folks have been clamoring for an all-black version. Well, here you go. Midnight Black and its foppish companion, Cosmic Red, are hitting store shelves next month.

While I still prefer my custom pink number, it’s nice to see Sony playing around with new DualSense colors, even if one of them is the most obvious of choices. I will say the Midnight Black DualSense looks a lot better than all the mock-ups and fakes people were posting during the leadup to the PlayStation 5 launch. It’s quite regal.

Photo: Sony

As for Cosmic Red, it’s fine. It evokes a dark night with a glass of red wine, which I hear makes for a nice evening. Plus it’s a great color for hiding all the blood.

Photo: Sony
The two new colors will be hitting retailers next month. Hmm? What blood? Never mind.

Mike Fahey

conker1985
Conker1985

I’d really like a redesign of the main console. It’s just so over-the-top and gaudy in my opinion.