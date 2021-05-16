'Shop Contest: New PS5 Controllers

Image : Microsoft / Sony / Kotaku

It’s nearly impossible to get a PS5 console these days. But don’t worry, you might be able to snag one of the new PS5 controllers. (Probably not.) However, let’s pretend we live in a better universe.

Your challenge this week: Give folks the new PS5 controllers.

I personally would love to get the black one. It looks nice. I’m currently looking at my white PS5 controller. It seems so strange and ugly looking now that I know what it could be instead.

To help you all out, here are some digital files featuring the two new controllers. Sadly, these files are only digital pictures. You can’t use them on your PS5.

Image : Sony

Image : Sony

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!

Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

.