'Shop Contest: New Mail Truck, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
3
Illustration for article titled &#39;Shop Contest: New Mail Truck, Winners!
Image: 343 Industries / Microsoft / Kotaku

Last week we got our first look at the new United States Postal Service mail trucks. To celebrate these new vehicles we made fun of them with strange images. We’ve been doing this for years now, this shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Our winning image this week comes from amazingmeow who wasn’t the only person to go with this idea of blending the Master Chief with the truck, but their version made me chuckle the most.

undefined
Image: See Above

Shout out to folks for sharing different images of the truck to help people make better, sillier creations. Teamwork! You love to see it.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

richardrae1 wins the award for “Most Expensive Image.”
richardrae1 wins the award for “Most Expensive Image.”
Image: See Above
undefined
mrichston grabs the award for “Most Aggressive Mailman.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Monoartan receives the award for “Weirdest Spin Off.”
Image: See Above
undefined
LastLivingSoul scores a GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!
Image: See Above
undefined
KaputNoob wins nothing and ruins a perfectly good game.
Image: See Above
undefined
epictacosam picks up the award for “Best PS1-era Crossover.”
Image: See Above
undefined
edregis grabs the award for “Cheapest Image.”
Image: See Above
undefined
badonkagronk gets the award for “Slowest Truck.”
Image: See Above
undefined
And finally, Cecil Banon wins the whole seat, but he’ll only need the edge this SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY!
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And you can check out all our previous winners here!

.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

I won a WHOLE SEAT! Bob you want the rest as I will only use the edge tomorrow?!?!?

Congrats Amazingmeow in an awesome image!

Richardrae1 and Monoartan you guys had 2 of my favorites this week!

Kaputnoob your application for club admission is accepted. Any seconds?