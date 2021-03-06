'Shop Contest: New Mail Truck, Winners!

Image : 343 Industries / Microsoft / Kotaku

Last week we got our first look at the new United States Postal Service mail trucks. To celebrate these new vehicles we made fun of them with strange images. We’ve been doing this for years now, this shouldn’t surprise anyone.



Our winning image this week comes from amazingmeow who wasn’t the only person to go with this idea of blending the Master Chief with the truck, but their version made me chuckle the most.

Image : See Above

Shout out to folks for sharing different images of the truck to help people make better, sillier creations. Teamwork! You love to see it.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

richardrae1 wins the award for “Most Expensive Image.” Image : See Above

mrichston grabs the award for “Most Aggressive Mailman.” Image : See Above

Monoartan receives the award for “Weirdest Spin Off.” Image : See Above

LastLivingSoul scores a GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL! Image : See Above

KaputNoob wins nothing and ruins a perfectly good game. Image : See Above

epictacosam picks up the award for “Best PS1-era Crossover.” Image : See Above

edregis grabs the award for “Cheapest Image.” Image : See Above

badonkagronk gets the award for “Slowest Truck.” Image : See Above

And finally, Cecil Banon wins the whole seat, but he’ll only need the edge this SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY! Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

.