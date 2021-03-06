'Shop Contest: New Mail Truck, Winners!

Last week we got our first look at the new United States Postal Service mail trucks. To celebrate these new vehicles we made fun of them with strange images. We’ve been doing this for years now, this shouldn’t surprise anyone.
Our winning image this week comes from amazingmeow who wasn’t the only person to go with this idea of blending the Master Chief with the truck, but their version made me chuckle the most.
Shout out to folks for sharing different images of the truck to help people make better, sillier creations. Teamwork! You love to see it.
Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.
And you can check out all our previous winners here!
.
DISCUSSION
I won a WHOLE SEAT! Bob you want the rest as I will only use the edge tomorrow?!?!?
Congrats Amazingmeow in an awesome image!
Richardrae1 and Monoartan you guys had 2 of my favorites this week!
Kaputnoob your application for club admission is accepted. Any seconds?