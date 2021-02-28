'Shop Contest: New Mail Truck

Image : USPS / Microsoft / Kotaku

Did you hear the big news? Sit down, folks. I’m happy to tell you that the United States Postal Service is getting...NEW TRUCKS! They look kind of dorky, but cute. Let’s have some fun with them.

Your challenge this week: Let’s have fun with this new mail truck.

This Is The Next USPS Mail Truck The United States Postal Service said Tuesday that it had given Oshkosh Defense a contract to build Read more

You can add it to a game, sure, but movies and TV shows are fine too. Wherever you think this truck is needed. And don’t get any funny ideas adding some silly person, like Sonic, into the driver’s seat. Don’t do it.

Oh and here’s a pre-cutout image of the truck.

Photo : USPS

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!



Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

