'Shop Contest: National Something On A Stick Day

Image : Sony / Kotaku

Oh hey, you probably expected something about a boat or a canal. Nah. We doing food on a stick! To celebrate National Food On A Stick Day!

Your challenge this week: Take food (on a stick) and give it to video game characters. Or perhaps they go on a stick?

Yes, I know. You all probably expected the boat to be this week’s contest theme. I almost did just that. But look at Twitter and Reddit and you will quickly find so many amazing creations already. So rather than go fishing in a lake that’s been emptied, we go to the fresh, still stocked waters of food on sticks. But if you want to slide the boat onto a stick, I won’t stop you. You won’t win. (Probably.) But I won’t stop you.

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!



Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it. 6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.

