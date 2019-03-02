Last week I asked you creative Kotaku readers to celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day and give the tasty chips to any video game character you wanted. You all did an amazing job! I had a really hard time picking a winner!

Our winning image this week was made by Chelsea of Tranquility and features Ada Wong being very serious about her bag of chips. I know Ada and you best leave her chips alone, Leon. I picked this one over the others because I laughed way too hard looking at it the first time.

But you all made a bunch of other great images featuring delicious tortilla chips. You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.



I also wanted to say that my banning of Doritos was most likely an overly aggressive use of my power as your weekend editor. I apologize for this and I hope in future contests I can avoid such controversy. Thank you for your understanding.

Now, let’s hand out some awards!

ChefRobertIrvine wins the award for “Best Retirement Gift”.

Sciteach grabs the award for “Worst Product Placement”.

Mrichston on the other hand gets the award for “Best Product Placement”.

Steven Wilber easily wins the award for “Best Looking Chips”.

Barry Wombleton wins the award for “Most Subtle Tortilla Chips”.

Mortal Dictata technically wins no award, but does earn my respect. Fight the man, even if the man is me.

Kerning wins the award for “Best Improvement To A Classic Game”.

Finally, I’m not sure why but a lot of folks put together Zelda and tortilla chips.

Lharm grabs the award for “Tastiest Glider”.

rogueindy wins the award for “Best Triforce”.

And finally, Clamjam snags the award for “Best Tortilla Chip Collection”.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.



I can’t wait to see what you artists make next!