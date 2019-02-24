Who doesn’t love some salsa and chips? Well half of that great combo is being celebrated today because it’s National Tortilla Chip Day. What does that mean? Who actually celebrates these “holidays”? I don’t know, but I like tortilla chips and I bet a bunch of video game characters do too!

Your challenge this week: Give any video game character, monster or robot some tortilla chips!

I don’t know if this will be controversial, but I’m going to disqualify anyone who includes Doritos in their images. Consider this your one and only warning. This ain’t National Doritos Chip Day. It’s the tortilla chip’s big day. Don’t be an asshole and ruin it.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards.

Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!