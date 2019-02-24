Who doesn’t love some salsa and chips? Well half of that great combo is being celebrated today because it’s National Tortilla Chip Day. What does that mean? Who actually celebrates these “holidays”? I don’t know, but I like tortilla chips and I bet a bunch of video game characters do too!
Your challenge this week: Give any video game character, monster or robot some tortilla chips!
I don’t know if this will be controversial, but I’m going to disqualify anyone who includes Doritos in their images. Consider this your one and only warning. This ain’t National Doritos Chip Day. It’s the tortilla chip’s big day. Don’t be an asshole and ruin it.
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards.
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.