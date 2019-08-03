Happy National Mustard Day! Grab your bottles of mustard and start eating stuff covered in that spicy, yellow sauce. This magical day only comes once a year, so take advantage of it! To celebrate the holiday, I asked you wonderful folks to create some images featuring video games and mustard. Some of you decided to create terrible things with mustard. Why?



Anyways, Our winning image this week comes from Amazingmao. Sadly, they won’t be able to actually get their award because they are also part of the Banned For Life Club. What a shame.

Some wonderful and strange entries this week. Also Sonic returned this week in a few images. Stop that. Please. I don’t need that in my life.



You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Lharm wins the award for “Most Delicious Showdown.”

Kerning grabs the award for “Worst Episode Of ‘How It’s Made.’”

SkinJob kindly receives the award for “Most Useful Plasmid.”



Cecil_Banon gets the award for “Strangest DLC Promotion”

Neuroplastique nabs the award for “Photo I Regret Taking The Most.”

Vandel Buster wins the award for “Worst Easter Egg.”

Mrichston snags the award for “Still, Probably Better Than The Netflix Series.”

Bob The Rock would have gotten the award for “Most Wasteful” but he is part of the Banned For Life Club. Sorry, Bob.

Ryan B. receives a warning. There is plenty of room in the club, my friend.

And finally, Shinfo13 wins the award for “Most Awful Taco Bell Product In Years.”

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

