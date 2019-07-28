Mustard. Love it or hate it, you have to at least admit it’s a fun word to say. And next weekend we celebrate National Mustard Day, a day in which people eat mustard, I assume.
Your challenge this week: Give video game characters bottles of mustard.
For most of my life, I was anti-mustard. Hated the stuff. Then one day I ate a burger with GOOD mustard on it. You know, not that crappy neon yellow mustard. And I found out that I actually like mustard. Good mustard.
Add as much or as little mustard to your image as you choose. But make sure there is SOME mustard in it, somewhere. Otherwise, your photo will not be considered an official entry. You don’t want that, do you?
Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.