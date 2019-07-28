Mustard. Love it or hate it, you have to at least admit it’s a fun word to say. And next weekend we celebrate National Mustard Day, a day in which people eat mustard, I assume.



Your challenge this week: Give video game characters bottles of mustard.

For most of my life, I was anti-mustard. Hated the stuff. Then one day I ate a burger with GOOD mustard on it. You know, not that crappy neon yellow mustard. And I found out that I actually like mustard. Good mustard.

Add as much or as little mustard to your image as you choose. But make sure there is SOME mustard in it, somewhere. Otherwise, your photo will not be considered an official entry. You don’t want that, do you?

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!