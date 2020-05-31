'Shop Contest: National Eyewear Day

I wear glasses. Many of you wear glasses. And it turns out next week, on June 6, there is a holiday for all of us: National Eyewear Day! Congrats. So let’s give video game characters glasses!



Your challenge this week: Give video game characters, creatures and etc glasses or sunglasses.

Technically, according to NationalToday.com, sunglasses have their own day of the year. But you know what I say to that? Whatever. There are too many dang holidays anyway. Group them up. So feel free to use either sunglasses or glasses. Or both! I don’t care.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!