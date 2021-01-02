Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
'Shop Contest: Miyamoto In A Pipe, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Miyamoto In A Pipe, Winners!
Image: Arai-the fly on the wall / Nintendo / Kotaku

2020 is over. But we got some unfinished business to take care of: one last 2020 ‘Shop Contest needs to be judged. So, let’s get to it. Let’s see what you assholes did to Miyamoto.

Our winning image this week comes from Arai-the fly on the wall who has decided to curse 2021. We just got this new year and you already broke it.

Image: See Above
I like to think Miyamoto would enjoy these images. And if you are reading this right now Mr. Miyamoto and you DON’T like these images, well... uh.. I was forced to do this and I’m very sorry. Bob is in charge anyway, from what I hear. Go sue him.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Badonkagronk wins the award for "Most Illegal (In Some States) Miyamoto."
Badonkagronk wins the award for “Most Illegal (In Some States) Miyamoto.”
Image: See Above
Bob The Rock gets nothing, but did make some nice evidence for his upcoming lawsuit.
Image: See Above
Mrichston receives the award for “Cutest War Machine.”
Image: See Above
edregis grabs the award for “Best Simpsons Reference Of 2021 (So Far...).”
Image: See Above
richardrae1 nabs the award for “Worst Game At Nintendo World.”
Image: See Above
rogueindy snags the awa- GARFIELD!
Image: See Above
Wonchop wins the award for “Best Fuser DLC DJ.”
Image: See Above
And finally, sciteach picks up the award for “Most Awkward Toilet In The World.”
Image: See Above
That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION