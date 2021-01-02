'Shop Contest: Miyamoto In A Pipe, Winners!

Image : Arai-the fly on the wall / Nintendo / Kotaku

2020 is over. But we got some unfinished business to take care of: one last 2020 ‘Shop Contest needs to be judged. So, let’s get to it. Let’s see what you assholes did to Miyamoto.



Our winning image this week comes from Arai-the fly on the wall who has decided to curse 2021. We just got this new year and you already broke it.

Image : See Above

I like to think Miyamoto would enjoy these images. And if you are reading this right now Mr. Miyamoto and you DON’T like these images, well... uh.. I was forced to do this and I’m very sorry. Bob is in charge anyway, from what I hear. Go sue him.

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Badonkagronk wins the award for “Most Illegal (In Some States) Miyamoto.” Image : See Above

Bob The Rock gets nothing, but did make some nice evidence for his upcoming lawsuit. Image : See Above

Mrichston receives the award for “Cutest War Machine.” Image : See Above

edregis grabs the award for “Best Simpsons Reference Of 2021 (So Far...).” Image : See Above

richardrae1 nabs the award for “Worst Game At Nintendo World.” Image : See Above

rogueindy snags the awa- GARFIELD! Image : See Above

Wonchop wins the award for “Best Fuser DLC DJ.” Image : See Above

And finally, sciteach picks up the award for “Most Awkward Toilet In The World.” Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest. And you can check out all our previous winners here!

