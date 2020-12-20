'Shop Contest: Miyamoto In A Pipe

Screenshot : Nintendo / Kotaku

Shigeru Miyamoto hosted the most recent Nintendo Direct, which was all about the Super Nintendo World park in Japan. It opened with the legendary designer jumping out of a pipe. Thank you, Nintendo for this ‘Shop Contest gift.



Your challenge this week: Have some fun with Miyamoto in a pipe!

I was originally planning on doing a holiday-themed contest, but then Nintendo gave me this, and I had to do it. And no, I wasn’t planning on doing a carp contest, you weirdos. Keep that shit on Twitter.

And to help you all out, here’s a pre-cut out Miyamoto from the Direct. Consider this my Christmas gift to you all. I’m very disappointed that none of you got me anything this year. Very rude.

Screenshot : Nintendo

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites!



Please note that the image submission rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.