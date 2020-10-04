'Shop Contest: Minecraft Kirby

Image : Nintendo / Kotaku

Yesterday, we got a long and detailed video from Nintendo going over Steve, the new character coming Smash Bros. Ultimate later this month. But who cares about that!? Instead, the internet quickly became obsessed with what happens to Kirby when he eats Minecraft’s very blocky Steve.

Your challenge this week: Add Minecraft Kirby to more video games.

I don’t care about Smash or even Kirby all that much, but I do adore this new blocky Kirby. He’s wonderful and one of a few good things to come out of 2020. So let’s add him to more games and spread the joy!



And look what I have for you, some pre-cut out blocky Kirby PNGs. You are all welcome, even though you never get me anything...

Image : Nintendo / Kotaku

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!

How To Submit — Instructions 1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide. 2. Go to the bottom of this post 3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop 4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever. 5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.