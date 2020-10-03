'Shop Contest: Mario Action Figure, Winners!

Image : Nintendo / Kotaku

Last week, we had some fun with an oddly large Mario action figure that Nintendo was advertising on Twitter. As usual, you all created some wild, funny, strange, and disturbing images.



Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who pulls off the obvious joke wonderfully.

Image : See Above

What is it about this Mario doll that made so many of go with creepy or murderous images? Is it the eyes? Does Mario have the eyes of a killer? Let me stare into them for a moment...

OH god. RUN LUIGI!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Yoda’s Neglected Bro wins the award for “Cutest Plumber On Angie’s List.” Image : See Above

Cecil Banon picks up the award for “Strangest Mario Cameo.” Image : See Above

Neuroplastique snags the award for “Best Movie Starring Mario and David Cross.” Image : See Above

Mrichston receives the award for “Darkest Mario Crossover” Image : See Above

edregis wins the award for “Second Best Child’s Play joke.” Image : See Above

Brian Huy Nguyen grabs the award for “Best Hidden Luigi.” Image : See Above

MonoArtan gets the award for “Shortest Mario.” Image : See Above

Bob The Rock should go to jail for this and many other things. Image : See Above

Richardrae1 picks up the award for “Most Likely To Cause Nightmares.” Congrats? Image : See Above

And finally, Chelsea of Tranquility kills action figure Mario, officially ending this contest. Image : See Above

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

