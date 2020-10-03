Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Shop Contest

'Shop Contest: Mario Action Figure, Winners!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:'Shop contest
'Shop contestContestPhotoshopAction figurestoysMarioNintendoFunnyKotakucoreWinners
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Shop Contest: Mario Action Figure, Winners!
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

Last week, we had some fun with an oddly large Mario action figure that Nintendo was advertising on Twitter. As usual, you all created some wild, funny, strange, and disturbing images.

Advertisement

Our winning image this week comes from sciteach who pulls off the obvious joke wonderfully.

undefined
Image: See Above
Advertisement

What is it about this Mario doll that made so many of go with creepy or murderous images? Is it the eyes? Does Mario have the eyes of a killer? Let me stare into them for a moment...

OH god. RUN LUIGI!

Anyway, you can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

G/O Media may get a commission
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote
1STPlayer Ultra Quiet 3-Pack RGB Case Fans W/ Remote
Yoda’s Neglected Bro wins the award for “Cutest Plumber On Angie’s List.”
Yoda’s Neglected Bro wins the award for “Cutest Plumber On Angie’s List.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Cecil Banon picks up the award for “Strangest Mario Cameo.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
Neuroplastique snags the award for “Best Movie Starring Mario and David Cross.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Mrichston receives the award for “Darkest Mario Crossover”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
edregis wins the award for “Second Best Child’s Play joke.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Brian Huy Nguyen grabs the award for “Best Hidden Luigi.”
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
MonoArtan gets the award for “Shortest Mario.”
Image: See Above
undefined
Bob The Rock should go to jail for this and many other things.
Image: See Above
Advertisement
undefined
Richardrae1 picks up the award for “Most Likely To Cause Nightmares.” Congrats?
Image: See Above
undefined
And finally, Chelsea of Tranquility kills action figure Mario, officially ending this contest.
Image: See Above
Advertisement

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘Shop Contest.

And check out all our previous winners here!

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Tony Hawk Games, From Worst To Best

Steve From Minecraft Coming To Smash Bros. Ultimate On October 13

Fallout 76 Will Let Players Create Their Own Vaults, For A Price

Genshin Impact Is More Than A Breath Of The Wild Clone

DISCUSSION

richardrae1
richardrae1

Congrats to all! Sciteach kinda cemented the win the moment he posted that pic! And excellent job, everyone, as usual!