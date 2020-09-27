'Shop Contest: Mario Action Figure

You’ve seen Mario in LEGO form, you’ve of course seen him in video game form and you’ve probably seen him in his animated form. But now he’s a big toy that makes noises.
On Friday, Nintendo posted a tweet advertising the Mario action figure. Apparently, this thing has been out for a few months? Well, I had no idea. And based on how excited that kid playing with the toy looks, he’s surprised too! Anyway, let’s-a-go have some fun with this new-ish version of Mario.
Your challenge this week: Add Action Figure Mario to stuff.
Don’t worry about cutting out a nice Mario to use in Photoshop, I already took care of that. You, as always, are welcome. What would you do without me?
Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.
Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!
How To Submit — Instructions
1. Create your ‘Shop and save it to your desktop. Images must be at least 800 pixels wide.
2. Go to the bottom of this post
3. This brings up a comment window. Click “Choose file” if you’re uploading your ‘shop from your desktop
4. Alternatively, you can upload the ‘Shop to a free image hosting service. I suggest imgur. Then paste the image’s URL into the field that says “Image URL.” Note: this must be the URL of the image itself, not the page where it is displayed. That means the URL ends in .jpg, .gif, .png, whatever.
5. Add editorial commentary and hit submit and your image will load. If it doesn’t, upload the image to imgur and paste the image URL as a comment. I will look at it.
6. Large-size images may not upload properly, though we have seen some animated .gifs upwards of 5 MB. If you’re still having trouble uploading the image, try to keep its longest dimension (horizontal or vertical) under 1000 pixels, or the whole thing under 2 MB.
