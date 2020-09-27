'Shop Contest: Mario Action Figure

Image : Pixar / Disney / Nintendo / Kotaku

You’ve seen Mario in LEGO form, you’ve of course seen him in video game form and you’ve probably seen him in his animated form. But now he’s a big toy that makes noises.

On Friday, Nintendo posted a tweet advertising the Mario action figure. Apparently, this thing has been out for a few months? Well, I had no idea. And based on how excited that kid playing with the toy looks, he’s surprised too! Anyway, let’s-a-go have some fun with this new-ish version of Mario.

Your challenge this week: Add Action Figure Mario to stuff.

Don’t worry about cutting out a nice Mario to use in Photoshop, I already took care of that. You, as always, are welcome. What would you do without me?

Photo : Nintendo

Photo : Nintendo

Next week, I’ll pick a winner and some of my favorites.



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!