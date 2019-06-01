Last week I asked you, fine folks of Kotaku, to pitch some Splinter Cell sequel ideas, but only crossovers. That’s how we make this series big again. I got some wonderful entries this week and hopefully, Ubisoft is watching. I think we got some really good ideas in here.



The winning image this week comes from mongoose665 who figured out a way to make me play Sekiro: Add in Sam Fisher and make it a Splinter Cell crossover.

I remember after playing a lot of Splinter Cell co-op, my brother and I would start doing the guard banter randomly. We still do it, all these years later. If a light bulb burns out, one of us will say “Lights break on their own, you know.”

You can check out the original post to see all the entries, but here are some of my favorites.

Advertisement

sciteach wins the award for “Best Fishing Story.”

Advertisement

Dennis F grabs the MTV Movies award for “Best Kiss.”

Mrichston gets the award for “Worse Smelling Tri-Goggles.”

Advertisement

Han Malwurf receives the award for “Most Sam Fishers.”

kerning snags the award for “Least Amount Of Luck On A Battlefield.”

Advertisement

GotBypass wins the award for “Weirdest MCU Spinoff.”

Guisoro grabs the award for “Game I Actually Want To Play.”

Advertisement

MonoArtan gets the award for “Most Violent Crossover.”

Barry Wombleton receives the award for “Worst Time To Sneeze.”

Advertisement

And finally, Bob The Rock is banned. Again.

That’s it for this week’s contest! If your creation didn’t win, don’t worry! There’s always tomorrow when I’ll be back with a new ‘shop contest.

