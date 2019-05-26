Over the last week and a half, it seems a lot of folks have been talking about Splinter Cell. This is because of a cruel joke Tweet from Ubisoft developers. But if Ubisoft won’t make a new Splinter Cell game, well then screw it, we will.

You challenge this week: Bring Sam Fisher into other games and movies.

If we want a new Splinter Cell to be a huge hit, then we need to copy current trends, which means one thing: Crossover. Maybe Sam meets some Rabbids? Maybe he fights Iron Man? Anything like that would work. As long as I get more Sam Fisher in my life.

Next week I’ll pick a winner and hand out some awards!



Please note that the image submissions rules have changed just a little bit. We’re looking for images that are 800 pixels wide now!